Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen Acquires 75,000 Shares

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.81) per share, for a total transaction of £50,250 ($60,717.74).

Shares of LON:SRE traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.04) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 70.10 ($0.85). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,170,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,820,547. The firm has a market capitalization of £817.98 million and a PE ratio of 580.83. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a twelve month low of GBX 64.20 ($0.78) and a twelve month high of GBX 145.30 ($1.76). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 101.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65.

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 142 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

