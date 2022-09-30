SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,768 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SLR Investment were worth $2,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the first quarter worth $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in SLR Investment during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Founders Capital Management raised its position in SLR Investment by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLRC opened at $12.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.64. SLR Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $680.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is 780.99%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SLRC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $16.50 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment to $15.75 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLR Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

