SmartMesh Price Reaches $0.0016 (SMT)

SmartMesh (SMT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 29th. Over the last seven days, SmartMesh has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One SmartMesh coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartMesh has a total market cap of $5.18 million and approximately $20,874.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About SmartMesh

SmartMesh’s genesis date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. SmartMesh’s official website is smartmesh.io. SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SmartMesh Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

