Smartshare (SSP) Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. Smartshare has a total market capitalization of $78,883.12 and approximately $162.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00017488 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ClassZZ (CZZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

