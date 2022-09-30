SmileyCoin Price Up 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. SmileyCoin has a total market capitalization of $303,122.80 and $7.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00024078 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00276363 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001234 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00017201 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002214 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004134 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle.”

