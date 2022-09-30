Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:SMGZY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. 23,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,473. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

