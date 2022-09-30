Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Sep 30th, 2022

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 74.6% from the August 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Smiths Group Trading Up 1.7 %

OTCMKTS:SMGZY traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.62. 23,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,473. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $15.98 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

About Smiths Group

(Get Rating)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.