Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Short Interest Up 28.0% in September

Snam S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,343,400 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the August 31st total of 4,954,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 621.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Snam from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Snam from €5.15 ($5.26) to €5.20 ($5.31) in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Snam from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.00 ($5.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snam from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Snam from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.05 ($5.15) in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Snam Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SNMRF remained flat at $4.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25. Snam has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $6.04.

About Snam

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

