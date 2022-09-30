Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd

Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,408 shares during the quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Snowflake by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,735,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $1,024,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total transaction of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $131,123.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,823 shares of company stock worth $859,968. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNOW traded up $6.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.69. The stock had a trading volume of 46,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,405,995. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.92 and a beta of 1.05.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.67.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

