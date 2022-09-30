SOL Capital Management CO Boosts Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.26% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 67,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 75.7% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the second quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 86,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 15,955 shares in the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.30. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,186. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49.

