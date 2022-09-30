SOL Capital Management CO Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 134,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,427,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 20,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 13,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,037,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 22,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $213.94. The company had a trading volume of 87,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,267. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.97 and a 52-week high of $311.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

