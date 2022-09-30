SOL Capital Management CO Lowers Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

SOL Capital Management CO lowered its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,542 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.45% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MLPX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.87. 4,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,324. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.44. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $45.94.

