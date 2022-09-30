SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 1,706 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,201 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.91. The company had a trading volume of 129,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,515,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $81.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

