SOL Capital Management CO Purchases 2,030 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,085,000 after buying an additional 18,681,592 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671,334 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,958,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $353,603,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $1,217,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 484,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,472,976.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.68. The stock had a trading volume of 103,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,691,124. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50. The company has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 44.62% and a positive return on equity of 42.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is -51.45%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

