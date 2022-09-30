SOL Capital Management CO Purchases Shares of 27,421 iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 33,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 64,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the period.

Shares of AAXJ stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 46,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,256. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $58.47 and a twelve month high of $88.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day moving average is $67.37.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

