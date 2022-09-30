SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,650 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SOL Capital Management CO trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.9% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $44.52. The stock had a trading volume of 110,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,220,584. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.99 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $52.14.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

