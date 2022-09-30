SOL Capital Management CO Sells 2,200 Shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM)

SOL Capital Management CO reduced its position in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 1.29% of PCM Fund worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCM. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 14,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PCM Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PCM Fund alerts:

PCM Fund Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PCM Fund stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. 53,826 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,286. PCM Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.87 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

PCM Fund Announces Dividend

PCM Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.11%.

(Get Rating)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PCM Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCM Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.