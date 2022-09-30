Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Short Interest Down 22.7% in September

Sompo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the August 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 212,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sompo Price Performance
Shares of SMPNY stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $19.50. 127,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,608. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.41. Sompo has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $24.75.
Sompo Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sompo (SMPNY)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.