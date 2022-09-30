Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the August 31st total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SKHCF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011. Sonic Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management.

