Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF) Short Interest Update

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a decline of 39.1% from the August 31st total of 62,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.0 days.
Sonic Healthcare Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of SKHCF stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $19.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,011. Sonic Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $18.83 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21.
About Sonic Healthcare
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sonic Healthcare (SKHCF)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.