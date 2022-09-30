Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sotherly Hotels to $2.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get Sotherly Hotels alerts:

Sotherly Hotels Price Performance

Shares of SOHO opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.61. Sotherly Hotels has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average is $2.04.

Insider Activity at Sotherly Hotels

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sotherly Hotels

In related news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 69.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 26.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,932 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 834,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 54,955 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sotherly Hotels by 9.2% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 82,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sotherly Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotherly Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.