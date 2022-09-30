SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Gap Up to $3.24

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.24, but opened at $3.33. SoundHound AI shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 921 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 1.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 8,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $29,014.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,222,268 shares in the company, valued at $4,387,942.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 16,481 shares of company stock valued at $53,993 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the second quarter worth approximately $512,000.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Featured Articles

