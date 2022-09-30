South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Short Interest Down 41.7% in September

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

South Star Battery Metals Price Performance

South Star Battery Metals stock remained flat at $0.35 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. South Star Battery Metals has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $1.50.

About South Star Battery Metals

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

