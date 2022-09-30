Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 575,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 582,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.
Southern Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.57 million and a PE ratio of 4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.87.
Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.16 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Southern Energy Company Profile
Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.
