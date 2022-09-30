Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Southern Energy Corp. (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.74. Approximately 575,312 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 582,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Southern Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.57 million and a PE ratio of 4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.22, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.87.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$13.16 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Energy Company Profile

In other news, Director Reginald Stevenson Smith bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.86 per share, with a total value of C$107,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 606,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$520,162.50.

Southern Energy Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in Canada. Its principal properties are the Central Mississippi Assets that covers an area of approximately 30,500 acres containing oil and gas production at Gwinville, Mechanicsburg, Williamsburg, and Mount Olive, Mississippi.

