Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.35

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.35 and traded as high as $52.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $50.95, with a volume of 17,171 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $471.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.65 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

