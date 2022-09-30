Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.35

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.35 and traded as high as $52.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $50.95, with a volume of 17,171 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $471.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day moving average of $48.37.
Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.09%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,532 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Southern Missouri Bancorp
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Southern Missouri Bancorp (SMBC)
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.