S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) is Ghe LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Ghe LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up approximately 4.2% of Ghe LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ghe LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 44.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 43.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,094,191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,234,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in S&P Global by 45.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078,366 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in S&P Global by 47.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,476,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742,007 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 82.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,798,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,788 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $310.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $360.82 and a 200 day moving average of $362.24. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $308.35 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $483.00 to $418.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.