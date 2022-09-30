SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in September

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SMN Price Performance

Shares of SRMGF remained flat at $16.50 during midday trading on Friday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44.

SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, green, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans, as well as refinancing, as well as savings accounts.

