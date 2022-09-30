SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Short Interest Down 42.9% in September

SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 42.9% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SMN Price Performance
Shares of SRMGF remained flat at $16.50 during midday trading on Friday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 52-week low of $15.85 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.44.
SpareBank 1 SMN Company Profile
