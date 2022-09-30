SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) is Pacific Asset Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Pacific Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,707,823 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 0.4% of Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pacific Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Conning Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,142,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $751,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JNK stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.29. The stock had a trading volume of 306,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,628,638. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.42 and a 1-year high of $109.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.50 and a 200 day moving average of $95.53.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

