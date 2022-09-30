SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Holdings Reduced by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 234.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $58.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.23. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $73.22.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

