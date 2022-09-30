SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 109.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 276.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.08. 1,178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.92. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $65.66.

