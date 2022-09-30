SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $28.74

Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.74 and last traded at $29.35, with a volume of 135449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.87.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DWX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

