SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up about 1.8% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $154,450,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $98,090,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after buying an additional 65,201 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after buying an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after buying an additional 33,318 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $410.10. The stock had a trading volume of 83,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,700. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.99. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $398.11 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

