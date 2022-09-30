Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.31

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.31 and traded as low as $11.01. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 38,639 shares trading hands.
Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28.
Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%.
Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund
About Special Opportunities Fund
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Special Opportunities Fund (SPE)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Special Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Special Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.