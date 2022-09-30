Special Opportunities Fund (NYSE:SPE) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.31

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.31 and traded as low as $11.01. Special Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 38,639 shares trading hands.

Special Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average is $13.28.

Special Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.84%.

Institutional Trading of Special Opportunities Fund

About Special Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPE. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Special Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 223.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 126,823 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,859,000 after acquiring an additional 42,067 shares during the period. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

