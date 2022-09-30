Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 129.0% from the August 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.8 days.
Shares of SNMSF stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.63 and a 200 day moving average of $35.01. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $40.00.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.57%.
Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.
