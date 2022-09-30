Splintershards (SPS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $7.11 Million

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last seven days, Splintershards has traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar. Splintershards has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Splintershards coin can now be bought for $0.0711 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Splintershards

Splintershards is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 932,859,282 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Splintershards is https://reddit.com/r/Splinterlands. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Splintershards Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram | Discord | Facebook “

