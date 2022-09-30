SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG) Short Interest Down 14.7% in September

SpringBig Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the August 31st total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SpringBig Stock Up 11.2 %

Shares of SpringBig stock opened at $0.90 on Friday. SpringBig has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $5.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

SpringBig (NASDAQ:SBIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that SpringBig will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SpringBig in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in SpringBig in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SpringBig during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. 24.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SpringBig in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

SpringBig Holdings, Inc operates a software platform that provides customer loyalty and marketing automation solutions to cannabis retailers and brands in the United States and Canada. The company's platform connects consumers with retailers and brands through SMS marketing, emails, customer feedback system, and loyalty programs to support retailers and brands customer engagement and retention.

