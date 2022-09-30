Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.58 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.02–$0.01 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.67.
Sprinklr Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. Sprinklr has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $20.29.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,205. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter worth $108,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
Featured Stories
