Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $616.00 million-$620.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.58 million. Sprinklr also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.02–$0.01 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CXM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.67.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.72. Sprinklr has a one year low of $8.87 and a one year high of $20.29.

Insider Activity

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 20.66% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Manish Sarin sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $40,135.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 559,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,543.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $785,540.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,503,205. Insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the second quarter worth $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sprinklr by 23.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the first quarter worth $108,000. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr

(Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.