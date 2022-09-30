Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.23

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.23 and traded as low as $6.88. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 46,150 shares.
Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22.
Sprott Focus Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprott Focus Trust (FUND)
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Focus Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Focus Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.