Sprott Focus Trust (NASDAQ:FUND) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.23

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.23 and traded as low as $6.88. Sprott Focus Trust shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 46,150 shares.

Sprott Focus Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.22.

Sprott Focus Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1334 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sprott Focus Trust

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

