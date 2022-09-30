Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the August 31st total of 14,870,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 59,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $1,803,707.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,154.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $76,796.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,887.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,631,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter valued at $54,912,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 731,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 574,423 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,339,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 292,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,338,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,804,000 after purchasing an additional 262,322 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $28.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $21.18 and a 52-week high of $35.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

