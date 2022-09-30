SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 265 to GBX 250. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. SSP Group traded as low as GBX 197.95 ($2.39) and last traded at GBX 199.05 ($2.41), with a volume of 218277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 209.40 ($2.53).

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SSPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.11) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.50) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 315 ($3.81).

SSP Group Trading Down 6.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 229.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 236.40. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 558.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

