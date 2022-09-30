Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in September

Stabilus S.A. (OTCMKTS:SBLUY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Stabilus from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Stabilus alerts:

Stabilus Stock Performance

Shares of SBLUY remained flat at $11.20 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 957. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. Stabilus has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $16.70.

Stabilus Company Profile

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.