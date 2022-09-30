STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 33,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $28.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $48.27.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.06%.

STAG Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

