Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Position Lifted by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 74.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954,535 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $234,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 95.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance
Shares of SWK opened at $77.21 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.18 and a 1 year high of $199.20. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day moving average of $113.16.
Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.78%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stanley Black & Decker news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.
Stanley Black & Decker Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
