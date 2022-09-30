Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Davis Rea LTD.

Davis Rea LTD. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6,850.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,002 shares during the period. Stanley Black & Decker accounts for approximately 2.1% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $738,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,235,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,441,000 after purchasing an additional 954,535 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 625.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 19,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 42.1% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.14. The company had a trading volume of 203,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,394. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.18 and a twelve month high of $199.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SWK. Vertical Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert J. Manning acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers bought 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

