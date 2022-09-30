STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Tops $0.97 on Top Exchanges

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. STASIS EURO has a market capitalization of $120.02 million and $26.34 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00005015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get STASIS EURO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,290.67 or 1.00045544 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00059153 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003497 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010373 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00065632 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00082482 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STASIS EURO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STASIS EURO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.