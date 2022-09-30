Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Bought by Bank of Italy

Bank of Italy raised its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,437,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,365,181 shares during the quarter. Stellantis accounts for about 18.4% of Bank of Italy’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Bank of Italy owned approximately 1.13% of Stellantis worth $434,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 129.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Stellantis by 1,656.4% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Stellantis by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter worth $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

STLA traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. The company had a trading volume of 303,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,193,968. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. Stellantis has a 12-month low of $11.37 and a 12-month high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STLA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Stellantis from €19.00 ($19.39) to €21.00 ($21.43) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

