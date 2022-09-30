StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.08.

STEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $35.00 to $31.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of StepStone Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in StepStone Group by 5,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in StepStone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Trading Down 1.2 %

StepStone Group Dividend Announcement

STEP opened at $24.97 on Friday. StepStone Group has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $55.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

