Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Acquires 12,954 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC increased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the quarter. V.F. makes up approximately 1.7% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC owned about 0.05% of V.F. worth $9,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in V.F. by 981.4% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V.F. Stock Performance

VFC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on V.F. from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut their price objective on V.F. from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on V.F. from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

VFC traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.65. 134,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,769. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $78.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.35.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

