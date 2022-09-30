Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Acquires 535 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 2.9% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $15,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.19.

TXN stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $157.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,587,559. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.22. The company has a market capitalization of $144.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

