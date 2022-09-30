Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 3,665 The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC bought a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,665 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $827,082,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $408,331,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 141.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,130,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756,845 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in TJX Companies by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,700,425 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $648,232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,429,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:TJX traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.12. 79,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,466,675. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.65. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $72.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TJX Companies from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.94.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 50,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total transaction of $3,313,583.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 696,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,895,330.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 264,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,821,034 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

