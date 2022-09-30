Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International comprises approximately 2.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $15,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 346,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Mondelez International by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.10. 187,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,977,002. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. UBS Group reduced their price target on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

