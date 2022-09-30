Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Sells 11,474 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,474 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 174,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. NatWest Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% during the second quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 130,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.8% during the second quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 139,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on WFC. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.75. 231,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,916,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $60.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

